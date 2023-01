Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fresh plans have been lodged for a glamping site in Ballyconneely in West Connemara.

A previous application made early last year was rejected by county planners.

The project, led by Evan O’ Malley, would involve the demolition of an existing semi-ruinous seaweed factory at Bunowen Beg.

In its place would be four glamping pods – along with a reception building with toilet and shower facilities.

Planners are due to make a decision in February.