GIAF 2023 opens today with 119 events over the next two weeks

Galway Bay FM newsroom – The Galway International Arts Festival is officially underway, with 119 events to take place this year.

Over the next two weeks, people can enjoy theatre, music, dance, visual arts and street spectacles right across the city.

GIAF 2023 will be officially opened tonight by actors Colm and Brenda Meaney at The Galmont Hotel.

Gerry Coy reports on some of the highlights of this year’s festival:

This year also sees the return of the Festival Garden and our reporter, Leah Hogarty, spoke to those, both young and old, soaking up the atmosphere at Eyre Square: