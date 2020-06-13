Gerry King elected Cathaoirleach of Connemara Municipal District

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Councillor Gerry King has been elected as Cathaoirleach of the Connemara Municipal District.

Fianna Fail Councillor King was elected following a meeting of the 9 councillors from Connemara North and Connemara South at County Hall this week.

Meanwhile, Connemara South Fianna Fail Councillor Daithi O’ Culain was elected Leas-Cathaoirleach.

At the meeting, it was also agreed that the full Connemara Municipal District will meet once a month going forward instead of every second month.

Cathaoirleach Councillor King says looking at the effects of the County Development Plan on Connemara will be a big issue going forward…

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news…