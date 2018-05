Galway Bay fm newsroom – Well-known developer Gerry Barrett has been awarded the contract to develop a site beside Ceannt Railway Station in the city centre.

The 8.2 acre site development would include a mixture of shops, offices, a hotel, apartments and a transportation interchange.

According to the Irish Times, the board of CIÉ has ratified the appointment, which will open the way for the substantial new urban quarter.

