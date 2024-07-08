Galway Bay FM

German-based actor and influencer explores Galway, Connemara and Inis Mór

A popular actor and influencer in Germany has been visiting the Wild Atlantic Way, including Galway, as a guest of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

Olivia Marei stars in a well-known German TV series called GZSZ in which she plays the role of a detective called Toni.

Olivia’s action-packed programme has included Galway city, and cycling around Inis Mór and Connemara.

She stayed in Tigh Fitz on Inis Mór and the Park House Hotel in Galway city.

She has around 176,000 followers on Instagram and 77,000 on TikTok.

