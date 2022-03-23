German Ambassador reignites connection between Tuam and twin town of Straubing on visit to East Galway

Galway Bay Fm Newsroom- Connections between Tuam and its twin town of Straubing have been reignited again today.

It’s as the German Ambassador is visiting the East Galway town today where he has addressed a special meeting of the municipal district.

Cord Meier-Klodt was welcomed by Cathaoirleach of the MD Donagh Killilea, after which he addressed councillors.

The group then walked to Straubing Street, which was formerly Palace Road

His visit marks the 30th anniversary of the twinning of Tuam with the Bavarian town of Straubing.

Ambassador Cord Meier-Klodt told Galway Bay fm news there is a special link with the people who reside in both towns.

Emily Reynolds of the Twinning Committee says there are plans for Tuam cathedral choir to travel to Straubing next year to deliver a special performance in their twin town.

Cathaoirleach of the MD councillor Donagh Killilea says today marks a new phase in the twinning relationship.