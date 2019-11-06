Geneology groups in Connemara and US to establish formal link

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Genealogy and family history groups in Connemara are to formally link up with similar type associations in the United States through a video conferencing system.

The first venue in Connemara will be the Údarás na Gaeltachta high technology centre in Carna.

The study of genealogy and family history has become ever more popular and prevalent in Connemara in recent years.

A link up between the Emigrants Commemorative Centre in Carna and the Irish Heritage Centre in Portland in the State of Maine has spread the word further.

The Portland Centre has launched the Gaeltacht Genealogical project with an emphasis on DNA evidence in addition to traditional type research.

A Conference on the DNA system was organised in Carna recently with groups from the United States present and another family history get-together was held in RosMuc last weekend.

A project is now being planned where groups will communicate through video conferencing about once a month and the Carna G Tech Centre is the Connemara base.



Genealogy is now the second most popular pastime in the United States and the new link up is seen as an important step in further developing family research tourism.