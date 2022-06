A Galway TD claims a recent government strategy to tackle violence against women “doesn’t go far enough”.

It comes as figures today show there were over 26 thousand contacts with Women’s Aid in 2021.

Mairead Farrell is welcoming the publication of the Third Strategy on Domestic, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, which was launched this week.

The Sinn Fein TD tells Galway Bay fm she wants the government to act quicker on a number of things: