‘Gender Flip’ at Galway County Council for International Women’s Day

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A ‘Gender Flip’ has taken place at Galway County Council today to mark International Women’s Day.

Councils across the west, midlands and north are taking part in the initiative, to highlight the gender imbalance in local authorities.

Only a quarter of county councillors across the country are female, with just seven of the 39 Galway county councillors female.

At today’s special meeting, that ratio was flipped, meaning there were 32 women at the table, and seven men.

Sarah Slevin has been speaking to some of the special guest members and councillors in attendance at County Hall today.