Gas Networks Ireland says those who tamper with gas metres not only put themselves at risk, but also neighbours and members of the public.

The comments come following a recent case at Galway District Court where a Castlegar man was fined for unlawful interference with a gas supply.

The judge in the case imposed fines of 3 and a half thousand euro on the householder.

