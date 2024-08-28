Galway Bay FM

28 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Gas mains leak in Tuam town

Share story:
Gas mains leak in Tuam town

In Tuam, there is a mains gas leak in the Palace Grounds Park area of the town.

It’s reported as being under control by the fire service and Bord Gais.

The park is closed to the public at this time and traffic management is in place.

Share story:

Galway Bay fm gets 6 nominations for IMRO All-Ireland Radio Awards

Galway Bay fm has secured 6 nominations for the IMRO All-Ireland Radio Awards across the News, Sport, Talk and Music categories. The annual competition re...

124 pubs have closed their doors in Galway since 2005

124 pubs in Galway have closed their doors since 2005. That represents more than 20 percent of the total number of pubs in the county. New figures from th...

Well-known city hostel rebranded after €5m sale to private investors

A well-known hostel in the city centre has been rebranded after being sold to private investors for €5m. Sleepzone at Bothar na mBan, a few minutes walk...

Galway in top 5 counties with availability of homes to rent per population

Galway is in fourth place when it comes to the availability of homes to rent per population. The report from Savills Ireland shows there are 227 homes ava...