9 October 2023

Garry Hynes named Best Director at the UK Theatre Awards

Druid’s Garry Hynes has been named Best Director at the UK Theatre Awards, held in London

The Co-Founder and Artistic Director of the renowned Galway threatre company took the accolade for Druid O’Casey, the company’s production of O’Casey’s Dublin Trilogy.

It’s a play cycle of Sean O’Casey’s three best known plays, The Plough and The Stars, The Shadow of a Gunman and Juno and the Paycock.

The UK Theatre Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in theatre across the UK so this award recognises the run at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast this August.

The production premiered at Galway International Arts Festival in July, followed by tours to Belfast, the Abbey Theatre in Dublin and is currently on tour in America

