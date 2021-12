Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway Gardai are advising those planning to visit the city tomorrow that a large volume of traffic is expected in Galway in the late morning and afternoon.

This is due to the Connacht and Stade Francais European Champions Cup game at the Sportsground at 1pm and the expected large numbers of visitors coming into the city to do their Christmas shopping.

Motorists are advised that there may be traffic delays and to leave extra time for their journeys.