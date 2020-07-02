Gardai vow to patrol stretch of N84 after reports of dangerous driving at Cloughanover

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Gardai have vowed to carry out routine patrols on the N84 following reports of incidents of dangerous driving at Cloughanover recently.

It comes following reports by local residents that groups were gathering at Cloughanover late at night and performing “doughnuts” in the cars along the route.

Gardai say they began patrolling the route last week and will continue to do so.

Inspector Conor Madden of Galway’s Road Policing Unit says anyone who is caught driving dangerously, particularly people who meet up with the sole aim of performing dangerous manoeuvres in cars, will be dealt with under the full weight of the law.

Local Fine Gael councillor Andrew Reddington has appealed to the motorists in questions to act responsibly….