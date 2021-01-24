Gardai Urge Motorists In Galway to exercise “Extreme” Caution as Weather Warning is extended

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Gardai have advised motorists in the county to exercise extreme caution if making an essential journey today due to icy conditions.

The National Status Yellow snow/ice warning that was due to be lifted at midday has been extended until 7pm

Met Eireann says icy stretches, sleet and snow will remain throughout the day with reports of dangerous road conditions in several parts of the county.

Extreme caution is advised around Clifden and on the N59 between there and Maam Cross after snowfall last night which led to some cars being stranded.

The forecaster has also issued a Status Yellow low temperature warning, which will take effect from 7pm and run until 10 tomorrow morning.