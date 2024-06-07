Gardaí urge hotel and guest house owners to look out for missing elderly woman from Gort

Hotel and guest house owners across the country are being urged to see if an elderly woman, missing from Gort, may be staying with them.

84 year old Teresa Tannian was last seen at her home in Killina at around 7 o’clock on the evening of Saturday May 25

She is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, with a slim build and short white hair.

Both Gardaí and Teresa’s family are concerned for her welfare, as she may be confused about her whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gort Garda Station at 091 636407, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.