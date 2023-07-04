Gardai urge Galway householders going on holidays to follow the home security check-list

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Householders are being urged to be vigilant in securing their properties following spate of city and county daylight break-ins in recent days

In the city a house was broken into in Sliabh Ban in Ballybane on Thursday

Two men were observed fleeing the scene when disturbed by an alarm

Also on Thursday there were a number of rural burglaries

In Carnaun Athenry two houses were forcibly entered and ransacked.

Another house was forcibly entered in Carrownamorrissy in Craughwell.

All of these burglaries happened during daylight hours between approximately 3pm and 5pm.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have observed any suspicious actvity in the Athenry or Craughwell area to contact Oranmore on 091- 388030 and in the city 091-538000

Sergeant Dermot Hardiman is also reminding householders going away on holidays to follow the home security check-list