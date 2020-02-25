Gardai treating Corrib Great Southern Hotel fire as suspicious

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway gardai are treating a serious fire that occurred in the derelict Corrib Great Southern hotel yesterday as suspicious.

Three units of the city fire brigade and one unit of the Athenry service attended the scene on the Dublin road early yesterday

It’s understood that the fire was located on the third floor of the building, on the GMIT side.

Concerns have frequently been raised about anti-social behaviour and arson at the site

Garda Declan Mulligan is urging anyone with any information to contact Galway Gardai on 091 53-8000, that’s a Galway number 53-8000