Galway Bay fm newsroom –Gardai are to ramp up checkpoints across the city in the run-up to Christmas.

Over the next few weeks, they aim to carry out over 1,500 checkpoints to test for alcohol and drugs.

This afternoon’s meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee heard that drug-driving is becoming far more common.

Roadside tests can now detect a far greater range of drugs than before, and in a much faster timeframe.

Garda Chief Superintendant Gerry Roche had this to say following the meeting.