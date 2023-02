Galway Bay FM newsroom – Gardai are today hoping to interview two women who witnessed a car flipping into the water at Menlo Pier in Galway, in which three teenagers were killed.

16 year old John Keenan and 17 year old Wojcieck Panek died shortly after the car entered the water just before 3 o’clock on Saturday morning.

19 year of Christy Stokes passed away in hospital later that day.

Irish Examiner reporter Neil Martin says the circumstances around what caused the tragedy are still unclear.