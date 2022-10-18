Gardaí to increase patrols in city following spate of recent assaults

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are to increase their presence across the city following a spate of recent assaults widely shared on social media.

This week’s meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee heard Gardaí will be pulled from other duties to improve public safety on the streets.

The matter was raised by Councillor Mike Cubbard – who stressed that while Galway is still a safe city, we seem to be on a slippery slope..

He argued there’s a feeling among the public that these incidents are becoming far more common.

Superintendant Damian Flanagan said Gardaí have noticed an increase in assaults in areas like Cross Street and Bridge Street – and these hot spots are being focused on.

He acknowledged Gardaí can do better, and said resources are being diverted to free up more Gardaí for street patrols to ensure public safety.

He further advised the meeting that a number of people are due before the courts in relation to four seperate incidents that recently went viral on social media.