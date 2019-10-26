Gardai to focus on vehicle checkpoints over bank holiday weekend

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are warning motorists there will be a strong focus on vehicle checkpoints across Galway this bank holiday weekend.

The road safety campaign will be focusing on a number of areas, including drink driving, speeding, failure to wear seat belts, distraction driving and dangerous or careless driving.

Gardai say there will be a particular focus on vehicle checkpoints during the hours of darkness in order to reduce collisions, remind drivers of the dangers of speeding and save lives.

Gardai will also be patrolling the road network in both marked and unmarked vehicles over the next three days.

Superintendent Noel Kelly says speed is a major problem on the road network.

