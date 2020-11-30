Gardaí to establish new cybercrime hub in Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí have announced plans to establish a new cybercrime hub in Galway.

The cyber satellite hub is one of four such units due to be set up nationwide – with the other teams to be located in Wexford, Cork and Mullingar.

The announcement of the new Galway cybercrime hub comes as the Garda National Cybercrime Bureau is currently in the process of an internal recruitment of members with the necessary skills and academic qualifications to join the existing, highly skilled team.

Some of the new staff will be allocated to the regional hubs, however, it’s understood they will remain under the direction of GNCCB to ensure consistent levels of service are provided.

Meanwhile, from 2021 Gardaí will begin to recruit civilian technician grade staff, to work in digital forensics and cybercrime investigations units.

Gardaí say the specific targeted recruitment of highly skilled civilian staff is unprecedented in its scale.