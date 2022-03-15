Gardaí to enforce zero tolerance in city on public drinking over bank holiday

Galway Gardaí are set to enforce a zero tolerance approach towards the consumption of alcohol in public spaces, over the upcoming bank holiday period.

Large crowds are expected to gather in the city for the return of the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Thursday with the procession getting underway at 11.30am from University Road and concluding at Prospect Hill.

Temporary road closures will be in place across the city from 10.30am.

Garda Declan Muligan says there will be zero tolerance for public drinking over the four day holiday period and all such alcohol will be confiscated – for more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour