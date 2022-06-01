Gardaí set to lead speed enforcement operation in Galway over bank holiday weekend

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Galway Gardaí are set to lead a speed enforcement operation over the bank holiday weekend.

The Road Safety Authority and An Garda Síochána will launch their national ‘Slow Down Day’ in Galway tomorrow.

The initiative is a national speed enforcement operation, which will take place for a 24 hour period from 7am tomorrow until 7am on Friday.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton will be in attendance at the event.

It will take place tomorrow from 10am at NUI Galway.