Gardai seize wide range of drugs in Rahoon and Ballybane following intelligence led operation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí in Galway have recovered a wide range of drugs having conducted two separate seizures in Rahoon and Ballybane.

The drugs seized included sizable quantities of Ketamine, and smaller deals of MDMA, cocaine, ecstasy and Valium, all believed to be destined for distribution in Galway city this week.

The operation saw properties searched last Friday (February 7), and on Tuesday (February 11).

The searches involving approximately €8,000 worth of drugs were carried out by members of the Garda Divisional Drugs Unit and were intelligence led.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, Chief Superintendent Tom Curley of Galway Garda Division said the drugs were likely destined for sale and supply in Galway City this week, and as a result of this good detection, they have now been removed from circulation.

One man was arrested following the seizures and has since been released without charge.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and investigations into the sale and supply of the drugs are ongoing.