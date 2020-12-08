Gardaí seize suspected counterfeit clothing and footwear in Tuam

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí in Galway have seized suspected counterfeit clothing and footwear in Tuam.

Gardaí carried out a search under the Trade Marks Act 1996 and recovered suspected counterfeit clothing and 150 pairs of suspected counterfeit runners at a house in the east Galway town.

Shortly before 8pm last Wednesday (December 2), Gardaí attached to the Crime Unit in Tuam Garda Station carried out a search of a house in Tuam as part of an Intelligence lead operation.

During the search suspected counterfeit clothing and footwear were found in a number of rooms in the house.

Clothing and shoes bearing the branding of Moncler, Canada Goose, Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Northface, Hugo Boss and Ralph Lauren were seized by Gardaí.

The items seized are estimated to have resulted in the loss of €80,000 in revenue to the clothing and footwear companies involved.

Currently no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

More on Galway Bay fm news….