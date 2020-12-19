Gardai seize suspected Cocaine and Cash following search yesterday evening in Oranmore

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Gardai have seized approximately €36,000 of suspected cocaine and €800 in cash during searches carried out in County Galway yesterday evening

At approximately 6:45pm, Gardaí from the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit stopped and searched a vehicle in the Oranmore Village area and during the course of this search, approximately €8,000 of suspected cocaine and €800 in cash was seized.

€28,000 of suspected cocaine was later seized by Gardaí in a related follow up search in the area. All drugs seized are subject to analysis.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with this seizure and detained at the North Western Regional Garda Headquarters in Galway under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.