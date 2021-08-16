Gardaí seize suspected cannabis herb at house in Murrough

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí have seized 11 thousand euro worth of suspected cannabis herb at a home in Murrough in the city.

The seizure was made under Operation Tara, following the search of the property on Friday (August 13).

The search was conducted under warrant shortly after 9.30pm.

During the course of the search, approximately 11 thousand euro worth of suspected cannabis herb was discovered along with a smaller quantity of suspected cocaine.

The drugs were seized and are now subject to forensic analysis.

An investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.