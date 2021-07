print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí have seized €70,000 worth of suspected Cannabis herb following the search of a house in the city over the weekend.

The search took place at a property in the Doughiska area shortly after 4PM on Saturday.

No arrests were made and Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

The seizure was made as part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy launched earlier this month which aims to disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking networks.