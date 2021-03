print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – 70-thousand euro worth of cocaine has been seized on the outskirts of Galway City.

It’s after Gardai carried out a search of a property on the Headford Road last night.

Cocaine and drug paraphernalia were discovered, and a man in his 30s was arrested.

He’s being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act at Galway Garda Station.