Gardai seize €40,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants and herb in Ardrahan

Galway bay FM Newsroom – Gardaí have seized €40,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants and cannabis herb and arrested one man during a search operation in Ardrahan yesterday afternoon.

During the course of the search cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €20,000 and cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €20,000 was seized. The drugs will now be sent for analysis.

One man, aged in his late 40s has been arrested at the scene and was detained at Galway Garda Station.

He has since been charged and is due to appear at Galway District Court on Monday 22nd March, 2021.

Investigations are ongoing.