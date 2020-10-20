Gardaí seize €20,000 worth of suspected cannabis in Eyre Square

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Gardaí have seized €20,000 worth of suspected cannabis.

The seizure was made in Eyre Square last evening and one man was arrested in connection with the incident.

The detection was made by members of the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit at Eyre Square shortly after 6pm last evening.

The Gardaí stopped and searched a man under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

During the search the man was found in possession of a €20,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb.

The man, who is aged in his late teens, was arrested and detained at North Western Regional Garda Headquarters in Murrough.

He was released from custody this morning and a file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Meanwhile, the drugs which were seized will now be sent for forensic analysis.