Gardaí seize €20,000 of suspected cannabis in Loughrea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí have seized €20,000 of suspected cannabis in Loughrea.

Members attached with the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a search of a car shortly before 8pm yesterday in the Bookeen North area.

During the course of the search approximately €20,000 of suspected cannabis herb, which is pending analysis, was located in the boot of the vehicle.

A woman in her mid-20s was arrested and detained at the North Western Regional Garda Headquarters in Galway under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

She was since released without charge.

A file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.