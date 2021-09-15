Gardaí seize €119 thousand worth of drugs in Galway under Operation Tara

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Gardaí have seized more than €119,000 worth of cocaine, cannabis and cash under Operation Tara.

It follows a number of searches in Galway city overnight.

Gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a number of searches in the east of the city last evening and into the early hours of this morning.

This was an intelligence led operation and resulted in €36,500 worth of suspected cocaine, €80,600 worth of suspected cannabis and €2,100 in cash being seized.

The drugs seized are now subject to forensic analysis.

Two men, both in their late teens, were arrested at separate locations in connection to the operation.

They are both currently detained at the North Western Regional Headquarters Galway under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.