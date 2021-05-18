Gardaí seize almost €19,000 worth of suspected cannabis in Gort

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are investigating following the seizure of almost €19,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb in Gort overnight.

Gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search under warrant of a house in the Kiltartan area shortly after 10.30pm.

During the course of the search, a quantity of suspected cannabis herb valued at approximately €16,500, and suspected cannabis plants valued at approximately €2,400 were discovered.

The items are being sent for forensic analysis.

No arrests have been made.