Gardai seeking witnesses following robbery at knife point in the city

Written by on 18 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai in Galway are seeking witnesses following a robbery at knife point in the city over the weekend.

A man was approached by two males while walking home from a night out along the Canal Road between 3am and 4am on Sunday the 16th of December.

One of the men allegedly produced a knife and demanded money from the victim.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who noticed anything suspicious are asked to call Mill Street Garda Station on 091 538000.

