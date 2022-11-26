Gardai seeking the public’s help in the search for missing Clonbur Man

Gardai have launched an appeal for information regarding a missing Galway man.

Michael Harte, who is 66 and from Clonbur, has been missing since Thursday last.

He is described as being 5′ 9″ in height, of slim build with short grey hair.

When last seen, Michael was wearing blue jeans, a blue jumper, a tan/khaki padded jacket, and tan boots.

Michael is also understood to have access to a black Renault Megane with a 02 C registration.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clifden Garda Station on 095 22500, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.