Gardai seek witnesses to serious traffic collision in the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are seeking witnesses to a serious traffic collision in the city involving a bus and a pedestrian.

The collision occurred at Fairgreen Road yesterday around 3.30pm.

The pedestrian, a man in his thirties, is being treated for his injuries at University Hospital Galway.

The bus was travelling from Prospect Hill towards Fairgreen road crossing the junction at Foster Street.

The pedestrian was walking from the College road direction towards Eyre Square, crossing the Fairgreen road before the collision with the bus occurred.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have dash cam footage is asked to contact Galway Gardai on 091 53-8000, that’s a Galway number 53-8000.