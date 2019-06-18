Gardai seek witnesses to city assault which left one man seriously injured

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to two assaults in the city centre last weekend which has left one man in hospital with serious injuries (15/6).

The incidents happened at Eglington Street between 1.30am and 2.30 a.m on Saturday.

The first assault happened near the Cellar Bar at Eglinton Street around 1.45am last Saturday.

A 40 year old man was allegedly assaulted by another man and was seriously injured.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway where he is still recovering from serious injuries.

Meanwhile, a second assault took place at 2 on the same morning outside Brown Thomas at Eglinton Street.

A 29 year old man was allegedly assaulted by another man, suffering minor injuries but was not hospitalised.

Gardaí are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed either of the assaults at Eglinton Street last Saturday morning to contact Millstreet garda station at 091 53 8000.

More at 4pm..