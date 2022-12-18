Gardai seek the public’s help in the search for missing teenagers

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14 year old Julie Kawanska and 15 year old Amar Mammere who are both currently missing from the Athlone area and believed to be in each other’s company.

Julie was last seen on 16th December 2022 and is described as being approximately 5 foot 2 inches in height with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Julie was wearing a black hooded top, dark grey tracksuit bottoms and black Adidas runners.

Amar was last seen on 15th December 2022 and is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height with a slight build, brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Amar was wearing a pink hooded top, black trousers and white runners.

Anyone with any information on Julie’s and/or Amar’s whereabouts is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.