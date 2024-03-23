Galway Bay FM

23 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Gardai seek the public’s assistance in search for missing Roscommon woman

Share story:
Gardai seek the public’s assistance in search for missing Roscommon woman

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman who has been missing from her home in Roscommon.

41-year-old Niamh Hand, from Roosky, was reported missing on Friday the 22nd of March and Gardai and her family are concerned for her welfare.

Niamh is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height and of a slim build, with blue eyes and grey hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a long black puffy jacket and grey trainers.

Niamh may be travelling in an 07MH registration red Ford Mondeo.

Anyone with information on Niamh’s whereabouts is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Share story:

Student films by Graduates of ATU Galway to showcase at International Festival in Stuttgart

Two student films by graduates of the ATU Galway Animation and Game Design programme have been selected to showcase at an International Festival of Animat...

Galway TD disappointed Varadkar "hasn't changed script" on Mother and Baby redress sheme since announcing resigation

It was maybe too much to hope for, that Leo Varadkar might “change his script” on the Mother and Baby Home Redress Scheme after announcing his...

Garda division which covers Galway gets smallest allocation of new recruits

The North Western Garda division, which includes Galway, is to be assigned 12 of the 165 new officers sworn in today The highest intake will be in Dublin ...

Interim settlement of 1.7 million euro over diagnosis delay following birth at Portiuncula Hospital

The High Court has approved an interim settlement of €1.7 million in the case of a four-year-old girl who suffered brain damage after a delay in diagnos...