Gardai seek public’s assistance in search for missing Ennis Woman

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 32 year old Sarah Browne who was last seen in Ennis, County Clare yesterday.

Sarah is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height with a medium build, short black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Sarah was wearing a light brown jacket, dark leggings and runners. She was also carrying a backpack.

Anyone with any information on Sarah’s whereabouts are asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.