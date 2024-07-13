Galway Bay FM

Gardai seek public’s assistance in search for missing 18 year old

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in locating 18-year-old Caérie Broughall who was reported missing from her home in Athlone, Co. Westmeath yesterday morning.

Caérie was last seen on the Roscommon Road, Athlone at approximately 11.15am on Friday.

She’s described as being 5 foot 7 inches in height, with a slim build, dark brown hair and green eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a black patterned top with skirt/shorts, black runners and was carrying a black rug sack on her back.

Gardaí and Caérie’s family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information on Caérie whereabouts is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station at 090 649 2600, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

