Gardai seek public help in search for man last seen in Galway on the 30th of December

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a man who was last seen in the University Road area of Galway in the early hours of the 30th of December last.

Luke Davoren, who is 34, is described as having fair hair, is 6ft in height and has an athletic build.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoody, brown leather jacket, blue jeans and brown leather boots.

He also had a black back pack in his possession.

Gardaí and Luke’s family are very concerned for his welfare and urge him to please make contact.

Anyone with information, particularly any road users with dash cam footage of the Newcastle/University Road areas between 1am – 2am on 30/12/2020, are asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.