6 April 2024

Gardai seek public assistance in search for missing Headford man

Tuam Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from the Headford area.

Ray Hosty, who is 55 year old Ray Hosty was last seen on Monday.

Ray is described as being approximately 5 foot 9 inches in height with a slim build, dark hair and a moustache.

It is not known what Ray was wearing at the time he went missing.

Gardaí and Ray’s family are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on Ray’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

