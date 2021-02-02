Gardaí seek public assistance in search for missing city man

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing man in Galway city.

38 year old Joseph Langan has been missing from the Wellpark Road area since last Tuesday, the 26th January.

Joseph is described as being 6 feet in height, of slim build with short hair.

When last seen, Joseph was wearing a green coat, dark jeans and dark trainers with white soles.

Anyone who can assist Gardaí in locating Joseph is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.