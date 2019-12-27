Gardai seek information on Clifden crash which injured 8 people

8 people were taken to hospital last evening after a road collision near Leenane Village.

One of them, a man, sustained serious injuries, and Gardai are appealing for information to piece together what happened

This serious crash happened when two cars collided on the Clifden Road, 3 kilometres outside Leenane Village at around a quarter past 5 yesterday evening.

Eight people were taken to University Hospital Galway where they’re being treated for non life threatening injuries this morning.

One of them, a man, has been seriously injured but it’s unknown what condition he is in, in hospital.

The scene remained closed overnight for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward – anyone with information is asked to contact Clifden Garda Station.