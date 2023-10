Gardai seek help in finding young man missing from Ballinasloe

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a man missing from Ballinasloe

32 year-old Laurence Doyle has been missing since yesterday morning (19th October)

Laurence is described as approximately 6 feet tall with a slim build and black hair.

Anyone with information on Laurence’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda on 090 963 1890 or any Garda station