Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Carraroe teenager

15-year-old Michala Mullen went missing from her home on Saturday (1st April)

Michala is described as approximately 5’ 1in height, of slim build.

She has long red hair and green eyes.

It’s not known what Michala was wearing at the time she went missing.

Anyone with information on Michala’s whereabouts is asked to contact Galway Gardaí on 091 53 8000, that’s a Galway number 53 8000